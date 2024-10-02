ILA boss uses Norcross attorney to threaten NY Post for revealing 7,000+ square-foot N.J. mansion

The head of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) says his striking members are underpaid, Save Jerseyans, but while his union’s workers allegedly suffer from inadequate compensation, the NY Post reports that Harold Daggett is living in an objectively huge and luxurious mansion in Sparta, New Jersey.

And by huge, we mean over 7,000 square-feet:

Photos taken by drone on Tuesday show the British luxury car parked with its top up outside what appears to be a five-car garage that’s connected to his 7,136-square-foot, Tudor-style home by a covered skyway. The hulking, two-story mansion — located on a 10-acre property in Sparta, a leafy enclave 50 miles west of New York City — encircles a spacious backyard patio with an amoeba-shaped pool. A covered outdoor bar is situated next to what appears to be a massive, brick pizza oven. A gate on the far side of the patio opens toward what looks like a free-standing sauna surrounded by a spacious wooden deck. A expansive swathe of forest surrounds the property on all sides.

Meanwhile, Daggett’s salary is reportedly approximately $900,000 per year.

Striking dock workers earn between $20 and $39 per hour at ports including the Port of New York and New Jersey, the East Coast’s busiest commercial maritime terminal.

The first mass longshoremen walkout since 1977 threatens the global economy and the rapidly approaching Christmas season as merchants and retailers face the prospect of an inability to easily and cost-effectively resupply their stores. The likely end result if the strike grinds on: empty shelves and higher prices.

Understandably, the combative Daggett is salty over the NY Post calling him out for his hypocritical personal excesses, and he’s threatening litigation.

“The publication of pictures of Mr. Daggett’s home is reckless and places Mr. Daggett and his family at great risk of personal harm,” Daggett’s attorney Michael Critchley wrote to counsel for the Post. “Mr. Daggett has already received several threats to his life. The N.Y. Post must immediately remove these pictures from all versions of the article and refrain from any further publications of pictures of Mr. Daggett’s home.”

The U.S. Justice Department previously accused Daggett of serving as a Genovese crime family “associate” but he was later acquitted in his own racketeering case.

FYI: Critchley also represents South Jersey Democrat party boss George Norcross III in a pending unrelated state RICO prosecution.