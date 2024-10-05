VIDEO: Dead whale washes ashore in Lavallette

There’s been a new spate of beached whales along the mid Atlantic coast, Save Jerseyans, including a whale that had to be removed from a Lavallette beach by public works for examination.

While the federal government has denied evidence of a connection between marine mammal deaths and ongoing offshore wind development exploration, researchers and officials have been unable to supply an alternative explanation.

The Biden Administration recently greenlighted a brand new pair of projects off of Atlantic County following the failure of Orsted’s Ocean Wind adventure last October.

h/t News12: