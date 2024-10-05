VIDEO: Dead whale washes ashore in Lavallette

October 5, 2024 Matt Rooney Uncategorized 0

There’s been a new spate of beached whales along the mid Atlantic coast, Save Jerseyans, including a whale that had to be removed from a Lavallette beach by public works for examination.

While the federal government has denied evidence of a connection between marine mammal deaths and ongoing offshore wind development exploration, researchers and officials have been unable to supply an alternative explanation.

The Biden Administration recently greenlighted a brand new pair of projects off of Atlantic County following the failure of Orsted’s Ocean Wind adventure last October.

h/t News12:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
Matt Rooney
About Matt Rooney 8617 Articles
MATT ROONEY is SaveJersey.com's founder and editor-in-chief, a practicing New Jersey attorney, and the host of 'The Matt Rooney Show' on 1210 WPHT every Sunday evening from 7-10PM EST.