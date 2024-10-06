WATCH: The New Jersey U.S. Senate Debate

October 6, 2024 Matt Rooney Election 2024 0

Republican nominee Curtis Bashaw and Democrat Congressman Andy Kim met for their first and only planned debate on Sunday night at a webcast live event hosted by New Jersey Globe.

The largely congenial forum’s most memorable moment, however, had nothing to do with policy difference or opposition research but a medical scare suffered by Bashaw who, at one point, trailed off mid-answer and appeared both confused and unsteady as he gripped his prodium to avoid falling over. Kim approached Bashaw during the episode to ascertain whether his opponent was alright and, after an ensuing unplanned commercial break, Bashaw seemed recovered and finished out the debate.

The stakes were arguably high for Bashaw; a recent Stockton poll found 81% of voters with no opinion of the GOP underdog, a successful Cape May-based hotelier.

You can watch the full encounter below:

