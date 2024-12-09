N.J. congressmen demand probe into unexplained drone infestation

What’s happening in New Jersey’s skies?

Phil Murphy announced on Monday that authorities had received 49 drone flight reports just this Sunday alone. “This is something we’re taking deadly seriously,” added Murphy, while also insisting there’s no evidence of a threat to public safety. “I don’t blame people for being frustrated.”

Rep. Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) isn’t so sure.

“I have been speaking with Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy [of Ocean County], Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, and national security officials located in the area to discuss the widespread reports of unidentified drone activity across my central New Jersey congressional district and across our state,” explained Smith. “Understandably, New Jersey residents are very alarmed at this significant and reoccurring phenomenon—and the tepid response from our state and federal agencies so far is totally unacceptable. As we saw with the Chinese spy balloon last year, our fiercest adversaries will stop at nothing to surveil our homeland and threaten our national security.”

Both the Picatinny Arsenal (a military research facility) and President-elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course (known as his “Summer White House”) are situated very close by many of the reported drone sightings.

The veteran federal legislator also complained about the apparent lack of communication between authorities at various levels as the public grapples for answers.

“While the source of this drone activity is still to be determined, it is clear that the communication channels and proper authorities among local law enforcement and federal partners must be drastically improved in order to work quickly through deconfliction and security challenges as unmanned aerial systems become more prevalent. The people of New Jersey deserve swift and bold action on the part of our state and federal agencies to investigate, assess, and address the situation immediately and to alleviate the growing concerns of our community,” continued Smith. “I have already made inquiries to various federal agencies regarding their response to these sightings after being briefed by the Governor, the State Police, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and U.S. military personnel over the past week. I will continue working around the clock to ensure law enforcement has all the tools and authorities necessary to identify these unmanned aerial systems and until New Jersey residents have the comprehensive answers they deserve.”

Congressman Tom Kean, Jr. (R, NJ-07) echoes his colleague’s concerns in his own press release.

“I join thousands of New Jersey residents in deep frustration regarding the growing concerns over drones operating in our skies. The safety and privacy of our residents must be a top priority, and right now, both are being put at risk,” said Kean. “I am calling for the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Aviation Administration, and other appropriate federal agencies to deploy greater resources to investigate and address this escalating issue. Additionally, an in-depth public briefing from authorities should take place immediately. The people of New Jersey deserve answers, and I will continue to demand accountability to ensure their rights and security are fully protected.

Governor Murphy described the drones as “very sophisticated” and noted that they appeared to be able to “go dark” shortly after detection…