UPDATE: Warren Commissioner Director demands federal answers to North Jersey drone mystery

It’s extremely hard to fathom that authorities don’t know what up with the nightly drone activity in North Jersey.
Warren County Commissioner Director Kern wants those answers, and on Friday, he issued a statement “urging the federal government to provide a detailed response to the growing concerns about unexplained drone activity in Warren County and northwest New Jersey.”
“This situation requires immediate attention and action from the federal government,” said Kern, adding that “the federal government must provide clear answers to address these concerns.”
For the past few weeks, reports of unidentified drones flying overhead and operating near sensitive areas, including critical infrastructure, have caused unease amongst the public, who are raising questions and concerns about potential risks. Despite ongoing investigations involving federal agencies such as the FBI, little information has been shared with the public or state and local authorities regarding the these drones
“Warren County residents and state and local law enforcement are staying vigilant and reporting suspicious drone activity to federal agencies but we deserve to know what is happening in our communities and that our safety is a priority,” Kern stated.