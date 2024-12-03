With Trump incoming, legislation to undo New Jersey’s sanctuary statehood will be introduced

New Jersey became a “sanctuary state” jurisdiction in March 2019, frustrating the efforts of immigration authorities to operate in the Garden State. The political realities have changed nearly six years later, and the return of the Trump Administration and the promise of mass deportations is encouraging some state officials to acts.

On Tuesday, state Senator Doug Steinhardt (R-23) of Warren County said he’s preparing legislation to strike at the heart of New Jersey’s sanctuary statehood regime. Specifically, according to a release from the ex-NJGOP chairman’s office, “[t]he bill would require New Jersey law enforcement agencies to notify federal immigration authorities within 24 hours of arresting any individual for a crime of the first through fourth degrees, or any misdemeanor involving drugs, theft, robbery, possession of a firearm without a permit, fraud, or any other crime that results in detention if the individual is in the United States illegally.”

At the moment, New Jersey local law enforcement is specifically barred from cooperating with ICE in most circumstances. Steinhardt’s bill would require them to do so.

“We cannot ignore the need for cooperation between state and federal authorities to ensure the efficient and economic enforcement of our laws,” said Steinhardt, who is also an attorney and a possible candidate for U.S. Attorney. “This bill seeks to do that, to safeguard the general public, protect those who are here legally or seeking legal asylum, and ensure that individuals who are here illegally and commit crimes are held accountable.”

Meanwhile, Governor Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matt Platkin have declared their intention to fight the federal government’s immigration enforcement efforts.

“The safety of New Jersey residents must always come first. Under this bill, State law enforcement would partner with federal authorities to address illegal immigration and ensure that those who break the law face appropriate consequences, regardless of their immigration status,” Steinhardt added.

Illegal immigration is no longer just a border state problem According to a recent report, nearly 1 in 10 state residents are illegal at a cost of $8,000 annually per alien who is utilizing services including housing, medical care, education and legal fees.

Also on Tuesday, a federal appellate court ruled that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is permitted to use a Seattle airport for deportation flights.