An Open Letter to the N.J. GOP Gubernatorial Primary Debaters

Dear NJ GOP Candidates: What’s the Plan, Exactly?

New Jersey’s Republican gubernatorial primary is in full swing, and so far, the biggest policy debate seems to be…who has stronger love affair with President Donald Trump. Some candidates can’t stop professing their undying loyalty from the metaphorical rooftops, while proclaiming their opponents don’t have the same affinity in some kind of weird Salem Witch Hunt-style attack, all to gain primary voters.

Here’s a reality check: Most New Jerseyans don’t care.

What they do care about? Sky-high property taxes, an affordability crisis that has families fleeing to Pennsylvania or South Carolina, crumbling infrastructure, and a state government that seems to think more bureaucracy is always the answer. You know, the actual problems that a governor is supposed to fix.

Yet, instead of hearing detailed plans about how any of you plan to tackle these issues, we’re treated to endless sparring over who’s the “real conservative” who stood by President Trump and who isn’t. Meanwhile, everyday New Jerseyans are sitting here still trying to figure out how to afford their car insurance or keep their lights on.

So, let’s break this down. If you want to be the Republican who takes on Phil Murphy’s Democratic successor in 2025, it’s time to answer a few basic questions:

What’s your actual plan to lower property taxes? Saying you’ll “cut spending” is easy. Tell us where you’ll cut, and how you’ll get the Legislature to go along with it. What will you do about NJ Transit? Because at this rate, driving your own car is starting to sound like the state’s official transportation policy. How do you plan to stop the exodus of families and businesses? Waving a “No Vacancy” sign in front of Route 1 entering Pennsylvania isn’t a solution. How will you tackle crime and public safety? Concrete ideas, please no buzzwords. And don’t just say “role back bail reform” – what are the plans to aid law enforcement to protect communities? What’s your stance on school funding decisions and lessening the learning loss inflicted by COVID policies? What are you going to do to help students all across the state have a chance to be successful as well as support good teachers? Because parents want to hear more than just soundbites. How will you fight back against forced overdevelopment through COAH? Throwing your hands up and saying it’s a court issue ain’t cutting it because soon the “Garden State” will need to change its nickname to the “Condo State” if nothing is done.

New Jersey Republicans haven’t won a statewide election in over a decade. If this primary turns into yet another episode of “Who Loves Trump More” to survive a primary instead of a battle of real ideas, that streak isn’t ending anytime soon.

So, candidates, let’s hear it. What’s your actual plan? Because most voters aren’t looking for the next Trump spokesperson for the President, they’re looking for the next Governor of New Jersey.

The President is already in the White House; what we’re looking for now is who is going to sit in Drumthwacket.