Homan to Hannity: “We will seek prosecution” of Murphy if he’s harboring an illegal alien

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan isn’t amused by Governor Phil Murphy’s apparent weekend admission that he’s harboring an illegal alien over his garage.

“I got a note of it,” Homan told Sean Hannity during a Monday night Fox News interview. “I won’t let it go. We’ll look into it. If he’s knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien… we will seek prosecution.”

Murphy, who is in his final term as New Jersey governor, made his comments during a Saturday appearance in Montclair.

“Tammy [Murphy] and I were talking about – I don’t want to get into too much detail – but there is someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to. And we said, you know what? Let’s have her live at our house above our garage,” Murphy told the interviewer, adding “[a]nd good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her.”

Murphy could face up to 5 years in prison for violating Title 8 and The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

