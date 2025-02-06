VIDEO: N.J. Congresswoman Shrieks “Shut down the city! We are at war!” at D.C. rally

A little insurrection-y? It would be if a Republican said it, Save Jerseyans, but since Congresswoman LaMonica McIver (D, NJ-10) isn’t, no one will call for her to be prosecuted.
“We will not take this s**t from Donald Trump and Elon Musk … [l]et us in!” shrieked McIver at a “Nobody Elected Elon” rally this week on Capitol Hill.
Watch this, and ask yourselves whether Congresswoman McIver is a good reflection on our state:
“Shut down the city! We are at war!” says Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) — days after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries instructed his members to “fight” against President Trump’s agenda “in the streets.” pic.twitter.com/1hpa1joDT8
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 4, 2025