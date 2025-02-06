VIDEO: N.J. Congresswoman Shrieks “Shut down the city! We are at war!” at D.C. rally

February 6, 2025

A little insurrection-y? It would be if a Republican said it, Save Jerseyans, but since Congresswoman LaMonica McIver (D, NJ-10) isn’t, no one will call for her to be prosecuted. 

“We will not take this s**t from Donald Trump and Elon Musk … [l]et us in!” shrieked McIver at a “Nobody Elected Elon” rally this week on Capitol Hill.

Watch this, and ask yourselves whether Congresswoman McIver is a good reflection on our state:

Matt Rooney
About Matt Rooney 8757 Articles
MATT ROONEY is SaveJersey.com's founder and editor-in-chief, a practicing New Jersey attorney, and the host of 'The Matt Rooney Show' on 1210 WPHT every Sunday evening from 7-10PM EST.