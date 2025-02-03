VIDEO: Gov. Murphy could face fines, jail time after hinting he’s hiding an illegal alien in his garage

Is Phil Murphy trying to force a confrontation with ICE? In the hopes of launching a national political career?

Title 8 and The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) provides that it’s illegal to harbor (provide food or shelter or assistance) to illegal aliens, but Murphy made the startling (near) admission that he’s hiding an illegal alien in his Middletown, New Jersey home during an appearance at Montclair State University on Saturday. Murphy artfully avoided referring to the undisclosed individual as illegal or even undocumented, but the inference wasn’t ambiguous.

“Tammy [Murphy] and I were talking about – I don’t want to get into too much detail – but there is someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to. And we said, you know what? Let’s have her live at our house above our garage,” Murphy told the interviewer.

“And good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her,” Murphy continued, seemingly issuing a threat to federal law enforcement.

Murphy, who infamously declared New Jersey to be a “sanctuary state” during his first term as governor, could theoretically face up to 5 years in prison for harboring an illegal above his garage. Murphy is term-limited as governor and will leave office in January 2026.

“The governor thinks he’s above the law,” opined Asm. Erik Peterson (R-23). “Instead of enforcing our duly enacted laws, he’s breaking them and telling others to do the same. It’s outrageous.”

