DANGEROUS TDS: Rutgers finds HALF of American Leftists believe assassinating Trump, Musk “at least somewhat” justified

The Party of Tolerance continues to drift further and further away from its alleged interest in civility, Save Jerseyans, and we have some data to prove it. Worse still, it appears that significant portions of the American public now seem to be comfortable with violence as a legitimate method of expressing political disapproval.

On Monday, the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) released survey results finding 48% of Americans identifying as ideologically Left of center believed the assassination of Elon Musk would be at least somewhat justified; 55% felt the assassination of Donald Trump would be at least somewhat justified. Overall, approximately 1 in 3 of Americans polled felt the same way.

Almost 4 in 10 believed vandalizing a Tesla dealership was at least somewhat justified.

“A broader ‘assassination culture’ appears to be emerging within segments of the U.S. public on the extreme left, with expanding targets now including figures such as Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” the NCRI report explained. “NCRI empirically assessed this shift with original survey data and open source intelligence analysis to assess how normalized and justified violence against the administration has become in public discourse. The findings signal a threat to political stability and public safety.”

Last year’s unsuccessful assassination attempts on President Trump and the Luigi Mangione have catalyzed renewed scrutiny of the collapse of civility – and basic humanity – in the nation’s public discourse.

The Rutgers University Social Perception Lab helped produce the survey of 1264 U.S. citizens.