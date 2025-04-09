Habba unfazed by N.J. State Police memo attempting to thwart Trump immigration efforts

The New Jersey State Police are directing troopers to NOT cooperate with federal law enforcement in intercepting illegal aliens, Save Jerseyans, according to a bombshell new email memo released by the GOP gubernatorial campaign of Jack Ciattarelli.

NJSP Superintendent Pat Callahan’s email warns NJSP personnel to not only refuse to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with their efforts to combat illegal immigration BUT to also take the extraordinary and shocking step of concealing National Crime Information Center or “NCIC” hits and ignoring administrative warrants.

Callahan’s email memo cited how there are allegedly 27,000 NCIC “warrants of removal” outstanding in the Garden State.

“As the Attorney General’s Immigrant Trust Directive outlines, we are NOT to arrest subjects for ‘Outstanding Administrative Warrants’ as referenced in the sample provided. Also, upon receiving notification of an ‘Outstanding Administrative Warrant,’ NJSP members are NOT permitted to contact ICE via the phone number provided,” Callahan warns.