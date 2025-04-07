NJ/NY watchdog groups flag suspicious registrations, possible double voting in Election 2024

This sounds like a job for U.S. Attorney Habba, Save Jerseyans.

Citizens for New Jersey Election Integrity has teamed up with Project Civica and, after an analysis of voter records from both New Jersey and New York, the watchdog organizations believe they’ve detected double registrations and possibly even double voting last fall. Specifically, the organizations claim they’ve identified 396 individuals who they believe voted in both the Empire State and the Garden State in the 2024 General Election.

81,839 individuals – who have the same first name, middle name or initial, surname, and date of birth as someone simultaneously registered in the other state – are nevertheless identified as “Active” voters on the rolls in both jurisdictions.

“New York and New Jersey have a combined population of approximately 30 million,” the joint press release explains. “Based on demographic modeling and name frequency data, only 8 to 10 individuals across the entire region would be expected to share both a full legal name and date of birth — and even fewer would be actively registered to vote in both states. The discovery of more than 81,000 such records defy statistical expectations and strongly suggests the presence of duplicate registrations tied to the same individuals, not mere coincidence.”

“This isn’t a fluke of common names. The statistical odds of even a dozen people legitimately sharing a full name and birthdate across two states are almost zero. Yet here we have over eighty-one thousand. These duplicates are not hard to find. Why aren’t the states finding these like we did and fixing them” added Mark Demo, the director of Citizens for NJ Election Integrity.

“When hundreds of these individuals appear to have voted in both states in the same election, this goes beyond a data issue. It points to serious flaws and the potential for fraud within the system,” continued Kim Hermance, President of Project Civica.

One possible explaination?

“Notably Monmouth and Ocean Counties appear frequently in the NJ dataset. These counties are home to numerous shore towns popular with second-home owners from New York,” the release’s authors noted. “This geographic pattern raises the possibility that vacation property ownership could be a contributing factor in some of the double registrations. The five boroughs of NY City appear most frequently in the NY data set. Double voting or simultaneous active registrations are prohibited under both state and federal law.”

The organizations say they’ve reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice and supplied detailed documentation. They’re hoping for a full audit as well as renewed legislative oversight and “federal data-sharing access for all states and modernize voter systems using existing industry resources.”