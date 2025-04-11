VIDEO: During House hearing, Van Drew condemns Baraka’s anti-ICE policies in Newark

Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-2) took aim at one of the Democrats’ candidates for the governorship during a Wednesday Capitol Hill hearing.

Van Drew’s remarks came during the testimony of Adams County, Washington Sheriff Dale Wagner who is battling a lawsuit in his own state over his decision to cooperate with federal law enforcement.

“On top of this, the mayor of Newark is fighting to stop ICE from reopening detention beds for criminal illegal aliens,” said Van Drew. “At every level, Democrat leadership is betraying the American people by putting their safety last.”

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is currently among a gaggle of Democrats seeking the party’s 2025 gubernatorial nomination. Phil Murphy – who is term limited – made New Jersey a sanctuary state in 2018. Newly-minted U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced on Thursday that she’s investigating Murphy and his attorney general, Matt Platkin, for obstructing federal immigration authorities.

