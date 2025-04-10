VIDEO: Habba announces federal probe of Murphy, Platkin for obstructing immigration enforcement

Alina Habba escalated her efforts to rein in the Murphy Administration and its Sanctuary State policies during a Thursday evening Hannity appearance.

The former White House Counsel and newly-minted U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey told the Fox News host that she’s formerly launched a federal investigation into the Democrat governor and Attorney General Matt Platkin for refusing to enforce federal immigration law and threatened to criminally charge both Murphy and Platkin depending upon the results of her probe. Habba’s comments come in the same week that we learned about a New Jersey State Police memo instructing personnel to disregard warrants.

“I am unfortunately going to announce on your show tonight, Sean – and I want it to be a warning for everybody – that I have instructed my office today to open an investigation into Governor Murphy, to open an investigation into Attorney General Platkin, who has also instructed the State Police not to assist any of our federal agencies that are under my direction,” Habba told the host.

“Anybody who does get in that way, in the way of what we are doing, which is not political – it is simply against crime – will be charged in the state of New Jersey for obstruction, for concealment, and I will come after them hard,” continued Habba, a Summit native, confirming in a follow up from Hannity that she was referring to both the governor and the attorney general.

Watch below: