Ciattarelli headquarters vandalized in Somerville

Ciattarelli for Governor headquarters in Somerville was vandalized on Friday as first reported by Save Jersey.

An unknown vandal drew a Hitler-style mustache on an image of the Republican gubernatorial nominee featured in the headquarter’s street facing window.

A senior campaign source tells me that the incident has been reported to the local police.

The latest polling shows a competitive single-digit race between Ciattarelli and the Democrats nominee.

As of this writing, the campaign of Democrat rival Mikie Sherrill has declined to condemn the divisive and criminal act…

Developing…