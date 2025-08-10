ICE rounds up four more illegal alien child sex predators in N.J.

How many evil bastards are in New Jersey thanks to Sanctuary Statehood, Save Jerseyans?

For the second time in only a few short weeks, ICE has rounded up four child predator illegal aliens in the state of New Jersey. Here’s the release from the Newark field office:

ICE Homeland Security Investigations, with support from ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark arrested Daniel Garcia Cruz, a 35-year-old Mexican national, on Aug. 3 in Hoboken, New Jersey. Garcia was sentenced to three years of probation after being convicted for criminal sexual contact March 24, 2023, in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Hudson County. Manuel Gregorio Loja Loja and Leonidas Rivera Gonzalez were arrested by ICE HSI and ERO Newark on July 24. Loja, 36, an Ecuadorian national, was sentenced to a three-year term of probation approximately June 24, 2024, in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Essex County, for false imprisonment and cruelty and neglect of children. Rivera, 40, a Salvadorian national, was sentenced to parole supervision for life after being found guilty of endangering-sexual conduct with child by a non-caretaker approximately July 14, 2023, in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Hudson County. Jeferson Isaac Flores Pineda, a 19-year-old Honduran national, was arrested by ICE HSI and ERO Newark July 31 in West New York, New Jersey. Flores was arrested by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for the offense of aggravated sexual assault and false imprisonment on June 6, 2022. On Dec. 1, 2023, the Juvenile Court of Hudson County convicted him of false imprisonment.

According to ICE, “Garcia, Loja and Rivera entered the United States at an unknown date through an unknown location without inspection or parole from an immigration officer. Flores was encountered by the United States Border Patrol April 14, 2019, in Hidalgo, Texas, was determined to be present illegally but later, in June 2022, an immigration judge in Newark, New Jersey, terminated his immigration case.”

Remember: it’s been estimated that there are as many as 900,000 illegal aliens in the Garden State.