Is Nellie Pou really this bad at her job? Or preparing to retire?

Going to Congress hasn’t been as fun as Nellie Pou probably intended, Save Jerseyans.

The veteran Democrat state legislator thought she had nabbed a cushy career-capping position after winning the primary to succeed the late Bill Pascrell in NJ-09. Then Election 2024 dashed any delusions concerning a free ride. Donald Trump carried the formerly reliably blue district by a single point and Pou won a full term by only a few points against a Republican nominee with no money. NJ-09 shifted 20-points towards the GOP between 2020 and 2024.

To make matter worse? Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh announced on Wednesday that he’s not ruling out a 2026 primary challenge to the incumbent congresswoman.

Sayegh is likely looking at her fundraising and seeing what there is: weakness.

Pou raised only $251,113 in the first quarter of 2024, 70% of which came from leadership PAC contributions as opposed to large or small individual donors and 57% originated outside of the Garden State. More than half of the money she spent went to… catering. Q2 was worse. Pou posted only $235,828 and reported only $780,000 cash on hand. By contrast, Tom Kean Jr. (R, NJ-07) raised $931,676 in Q2 and boasted a warchest with $1.5 million.

So what’s up? Is she really THIS bad at the job?

Or is the nearly 70-year-old politician who entered the Assembly in 1997 thinking about hanging it up and retiring from the U.S. House after a single term?

She’s got a little time to decide, but her fundraising alone should be enough to fuel speculation and – hopefully – attract a strong Republican challenger to the race.