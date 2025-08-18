NJGOP reacts to “outrageous” revelation that NJ.com owner is “major” Sherrill donor

No one is surprised to hear NJ.com/The Star-Ledger is in bed with the Democrat Party, Save Jerseyans, but the confirmation is no less jarring for the lack of surprise.

On Monday, New Jersey Globe reported that Ben Newhouse has donated more than $400,000 to Democrats in recent cycles including $16,700 to Mikie Sherrill’s campaigns for both the U.S. House and governor of New Jersey.

Sherrill is currently locked in a close gubernatorial contest with Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli.

“Today’s revelation that the owner of NJ Advance Media is a major donor to @MikieSherrill‘s campaign, a fact never disclosed to readers, is OUTRAGEOUS,” opined Kate Gibbs, NJGOP executive director. “For years we’ve said much of @njdotcom‘s coverage reads like campaign propaganda, and now we can confirm why– just follow the money. This isn’t journalism. New Jerseyans deserve better.”

Once New Jersey’s paper of record, the rapidly-declining Star-Ledger consistently gives GOP candidates and elected officials noticeably more negative coverage than their Democrat counterparts.

NJ.com’s editorial page was recently disbanded but far-Left opinions continue to become more prevalent in regular reporting.

“So much for ‘True Jersey’. More like ‘Blue Jersey’. You aren’t imagining the incessant progressive bias of @njdotcom,” added Asw. Dawn Fantasia (R-24) on X. “None of the Star-Ledger columns, editorials, or news stories advised readers that one of their owners was a major donor to candidates they were covering.”