Op-Ed: Election 2024’s challenge was believing. In 2025, it’s consistency.

I’m going to tell you the truth — even if you don’t want to hear it.

Sorry, not sorry.

The biggest hurdle going into the 2024 presidential election for Republicans was getting voters to believe that we *could* win the election.

I can’t tell you how many times I have heard from voters,

“What’s the point?”

“They’re just going to steal it again.”

“The democrats are going to cheat.”

Yet President Trump was re-elected with the popular vote & he won every single swing state.

We already proved we can win. We beat the cheat by making the election too big to rig.

Now, our biggest obstacle is no longer making Republicans believe they can win;

We have to get Trump voters to vote *every* single year & in *every* single election.

Democrats are already celebrating. They think the clock is running out & they will retake the House in the midterm elections.

I’m going to say it: if Republicans do NOT embrace early voting & mail-in voting THIS November, Mikie Sherrill will become governor of New Jersey.

Even worse, all 3 terrible democrat Supreme Court Justices in Pennsylvania that locked you down during COVID & stole the 2020 election will be kept on the bench for 10 more years.

I don’t want that to happen.

This year, we already lost a State Senate special election by 526 votes:

Malone: 27,034

Parsons: 26,508

Let’s take a look at the mail-in votes:

Malone: 8,871

Parsons: 3,547

You can see for yourself that the democrat won — in part — b/c democrat voters embraced mail-in voting.

For everyone who says that Republicans should ONLY vote on Election Day & that Republicans are definitely going to turn out, let’s examine the May 2025 primary:

21% of all PA democrats voted

17.9% of all PA Republicans voted

If the primary had been the general election, we would have lost *everything*.

3 million Republicans stayed home (not including independent voters).

Let’s take a look at the mail-in votes:

371,044

139,366

The democrat’s net favorability rating is at a three-decade low. The democrats have no platform, no vision, & no policies to offer voters.

Yet they still *can* win this November 2025 & 2026.

Democrats know that Republicans only vote on ONE single day. So, while they are ballot harvesting, voting early, & voting by mail, it only takes a few accidents on Election Day for Republicans to lose everything.

We don’t control the governorship in Pennsylvania & even some Republicans voted for Act 77 (no excuse mail-in ballots).

So, until we can replace Governor Shapiro next year, we must embrace mail-in ballots & early voting.

Hear me loudly & clearly: if we win this November — electing Jack Ciattarelli as governor of New Jersey & defeat 3 democrat Supreme Court Justices in Pennsylvania — there will be a tidal wave of energy, dollars, & enthusiasm going into 2026.

If not, we are likely to lose the House next year — & President Trump’s ability to legislate.

If I make sense & you understand that I’m pouring out my heart because I want desperately to win the midterms next year,

I ask you to request a mail-in (Emergency Backup Ballot) ballot for Pennsylvania & I ask you to vote early in-person in New Jersey.

My promise to you is that I’ll spend the next 3 months doing everything in my power to win both states.

With honor, respect, & love,

I hope you’ll answer the call & challenge that I’ve presented above.

Game on.