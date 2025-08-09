VIDEO: Mamdani endorses Sherrill!

The communist anti-Semite Democrat nominee for New York City mayor is endorsing Mikie Sherrill to serve as governor of New Jersey.

Zohran Mamdani weighed in on the race across the Hudson during a PIX 11 interview, telling the anchor that he would “absolutely” back Sherrill.

Mamdani’s support is awkward for Sherrill since the Congresswoman indicated that she would back him if he was the Democrat nominee but then later walked it back after a widespread outcry over Mamdani’s beyond-radical views.

Here’s the video: