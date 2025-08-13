VIDEO: Offshore wind surfaces at “manufacturing” bill signing ceremony despite bispartisan gaslighting

Sigh…

My July 1st explanation as to why the so-called bipartisan “manufacturing” bill (A5687/S4407) is actually a thinly-disguised green energy/offshore wind bailout definitely drew some heat, Save Jerseyans, including from a few gaslighting Republicans who supported the bill and don’t want to believe (or admit) that the legislation is rotten ruse. Not everyone was so easily fooled or intellectually dishonest.

“This is clearly an effort by offshore wind interests to grab even more taxpayer money in an attempt to restart the industrialization of our oceans,” Robin Shaffer, the president and leader of Protect Our Coast – NJ, opined back at the time of the vote. “Proponents point out that the tax credits could be used for nuclear energy projects, but does anyone seriously believe that the same people in Trenton who have fought nuclear power for years are suddenly going to support it with tax incentives?”

Click here in case you missed it.

Well, flash forward 1 1/2 months to Wednesday’s legislation signing ceremony at Mac Products Inc. in Kearny, New Jersey. During his own comments, Mac CEO Eddie Russnow said the quiet part out loud and cited offshore wind as one industry supported by the newly-signed legislation.

“This machine supports our manufacture of products that are supporting new electrical infrasture, in New Jersey and all over the country,” explained Rudderow A lot of it has to do with renewables, whether it’s offshore, solar, or what have you, but there is a major need for this electrical infrastructure, and we see that continuing.”

h/t Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-26), one of a handful of GOP legislators who spoke truth to power regarding this bill from day number one:

If anyone is wondering if I am making a mountain out of a mole hill here…the CEO of Mac Products literally mentioned producing products for Offshore Wind in his speech today….Watch for yourself…. ALL of the evidence supports my claim that this bill will benefit Offshore… https://t.co/io9WAhiXld pic.twitter.com/TNJP0hLRYo — Assemblyman Bergen (@votebergen) August 13, 2025

I take no joy from being right all of the time, Save Jerseyans!

Contrary to what the gaslighters would have you believe, there’s a strong chance that Governor Murphy (or a hypothetical Sherrill Administration?) will use this program to inject new life into the dying offshore wind industry.

You cannot trust Trenton to spend your money wisely. They’ve done nothing to earn your trust. You should assume you’re being lied to at all times because that’s been our communal learned experience.