Would a “Governor” Sherrill try to arrest Netanyahu if he visits New Jersey?

Jack Ciattarelli is in the middle of the traditional summertime GOP candidate visit to Israel, Save Jerseyans, although the current environment arguably carries a new level of significance. The Republican nominee is signaling he’s pro-Israel at a time when support for Israel’s war in Gaza is dipping in the United States. A late July Gallup survey found 71% of Republicans standing with Israel but only 8% of Democrats.

The Democrat gubernatorial nominee – Mikie Sherrill – declared earlier this year that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a “bad actor” who needs to be “held accountable.”

Sherrill’s fellow Democrat Zohran Mamdani, a socialist and open anti-Semite, was a little more explicit.

“As mayor, New York City would arrest Benjamin Netanyahu,” said Mamdani back in December. “This is a city that — our values are in line with international law. It’s time that our actions are also.” That’s despite the fact that the United State is NOT presently a signatory to the International Criminal Court (ICC) which previously issued a warrant for Netanyahu’s arrest.

Sherrill indicated her intention to back Mamdani for NYC Mayor (then tried to pretend it didn’t happen). Mamdani came right out and endorsed Sherrill for New Jersey governor without hesitation.

Here’s my question:

What did Sherrill mean when she said Netanyahu should be “held accountable”?

Would she arrest Netanyahu like her ally Mamdani if his plane landed at Newark Liberty International Airport?

You can add that last one to the pile of questions which the media should ask Mikie but likely never will… assuming, of course, they could find her in the first place!