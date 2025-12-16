REPORT: New Jersey’s top LGBTQ+ activist facing child endangerment, assault charges

There’s trouble over at Garden State Equality (GSE), Save Jerseyans, where the executive director of the state’s leading LGBTQ+-^*#$ organization (Christian Fuscarino) is facing a second-degree child endangerment charge as well as two individual counts of simple assault.

From NJ.com:

The alleged assault occurred about 8 p.m. Nov. 9 after Fuscarino pulled the child out of bed in an incident that was caught on video, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The affidavit alleges Fuscarino, 35, struck the child with an open hand “multiple times across the face,” before pushing the child into a wall several times.

“Fuscarino appears to stop and speak to (the child) before striking (the child) again … upward in the face,” the affidavit states.