The biggest loser of Any Kim’s Democrat Civil War may be Cory Booker

I’m all-in for the New Jersey Democrat Civil War of 2025-2027.

Might even make t-shirts!

Just don’t get too excited about Andy Kim’s declared war on State Senator Jim Beach (D-6) and other Machine Democrats ahead of the distant 2027 legislative cycle, Save Jerseyans. There are no “good guys” in this thing. The Machine cogs in Trenton may not be the most sympathetic creatures in creation, but the Kim-Platkin-Altman wing of the New Jersey Democrat establishment occupies an ideological space somewhere to the left of Chairman Mao.

The tyranny you vote for isn’t any less tyrannical than the one that’s imposed by a preexisting Deep State.

There will, of course, be winners and losers if this thing actually comes together. Republicans, recently reduced to super-minority status by the 2025 Blue Wave, could take advantage of the chaos if they manage to get their collective shit together, but betting on Republicans making healthy decisions is a fool’s errand.

The potential losers’ list is extensive and includes the political machines, deprived of “the Line” as a shield, which could easily be overrun by newly-activated “progressive” wokesters in Democrat districts like Beach’s LD6 if Kim can raise the cash and recruit the right faces.

Honestly, the almost guaranteed biggest loser could be the newly-married Cory Booker who now finds himself in quite a pickle.

Cory wants to run for president again in 2028. To have a chance, he needs to court the hard Left wing of his party. Back here at home, his organization is populated by South Jersey Machine alums. Siding against Kim would prove awkward and likely open Booker’s flank to attacks from the Left on a hypothetical national campaign trail.

Like I said… this could be fun for us! My only advice is to avoid getting your hopes up concerning the GOP’s ability to capitalize on any of it.

