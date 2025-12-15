Van Drew accuses Murphy of playing politics with aid for Jersey Shore

Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) is accusing Governor Phil Murphy of playing politics with relief for the storm-battered beaches of the Jersey Shore.

On Monday, Van Drew – who represents Cape May County, Atlantic County, and portions of Ocean County – shared a follow-up letter to the Democrat governor asking for a state of emergency declaration to address “major dune loss, collapsed beaches, and damage across multiple shore towns.”

“This is not about politics right now,” said Van Drew. “This is about the state of our beloved Jersey Shore. Since July, our beaches have been battered by hurricanes and repeated nor’easters. Because of it, we have seen major dune loss, collapsed beaches, and damage across multiple shore towns. This is real, and it is serious. The Governor says this does not qualify for a major federal disaster declaration, but that misses the point. It is not a major declaration that is needed; it is a state declaration. That single step opens the door for the Army Corps of Engineers to step in and help, and the Governor knows that. Even the Army Corps and the state’s own Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) agree that action is needed.”

Hurricane Erin and a series of nor’easters have proven devastating for the iconic coastline. For example, before October 2025, Upper Township boasted a 14-foot-high dune system which has since been wiped out.

An officialy designation enables the Army Corps of Engineers and other government entities to get to work.

“The only thing missing now is the Governor taking action,” added Van Drew. “There is funding available. Disaster supplemental funds have been used for beach nourishment for decades. I have already identified the funds that could be used here, and I have spoken with the Army Corps about how this work would move forward. But again, nothing can happen until the Governor makes the declaration.”

