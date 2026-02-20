MONDAY: Anti-Sanctuary State rally planned as Trenton takes up immigration bills

By Matt Rooney
Trenton will consider legislation to codify Sanctuary Statehood into law on Monday (February 23rd). You will recall that Governor Murphy pocket vetoed a similar attempt upon leaving office in January. The majority party is trying again, and we don’t know for sure how Governor Mikie Sherrill will respond.
Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (R-Ocean), my law partner (retired Judge Michael Donohue), and other patriots are planning a large-scale peaceful rally to oppose this latest attempt to prioritize illegal aliens over law-abiding New Jerseyans’ needs and concerns.
Here are the details:
900,000 illegal invaders in New Jersey. Costing this state 7 Billion Dollars a year. Join us on the steps of the State Capitol in Trenton on Monday at 11AM right before they vote on three insane bills that prevent deportations and hurt law enforcement. Come inside after the rally… pic.twitter.com/c5p8mx0K2O
— Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (@VoteKanitra) February 19, 2026