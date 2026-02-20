MONDAY: Anti-Sanctuary State rally planned as Trenton takes up immigration bills

February 20, 2026 Matt Rooney Uncategorized 0

By Matt Rooney

Trenton will consider legislation to codify Sanctuary Statehood into law on Monday (February 23rd). You will recall that Governor Murphy pocket vetoed a similar attempt upon leaving office in January. The majority party is trying again, and we don’t know for sure how Governor Mikie Sherrill will respond.

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (R-Ocean), my law partner (retired Judge Michael Donohue), and other patriots are planning a large-scale peaceful rally to oppose this latest attempt to prioritize illegal aliens over law-abiding New Jerseyans’ needs and concerns.

Here are the details:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
Matt Rooney
About Matt Rooney 9199 Articles
MATT ROONEY is SaveJersey.com's founder and editor-in-chief, a practicing New Jersey attorney, and the host of 'The Matt Rooney Show' on 1210 WPHT every Saturday evening from 7-9 PM EST