New low? N.J. legislators introducing bill with “F*CK ICE” acronym title

February 21, 2026

By Matt Rooney

It’s one thing to be wrong, Save Jerseyans. You can always learn from your mistakes, but a dearth of class is much harder to fix!

Two Assembly Democrats – Ravi Bhalla and Katie Brennan – are coming out with a new bill designed to allow civil actions to be brought against ICE officers. A4446 is only the latest in a long line of anti-ICE bills currently working their way to or through the New Jersey State Legislature in addition to Governor Mikie Sherrill’s recent pro-Sanctuary State executive orders. Most of these legislative overtures are performative and unconstitutional. Some are downright crazy.

This one? All three… and profane, too.

They’ve named their bill the “Fight Unlawful Conduct and Keep Individuals and Communities Empowered Act.”

So it’s the F-U-C-K-I-C-E Act.

Assemblyman Mike Inganamort (R-24) was first to call them out:

Katie and Ravi need to their mouths washed out with soap.

That, and then grow the f*ck up.

