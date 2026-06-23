TRENTON, N.J. – A gallon of Garden State regular unleaded gasoline is down nearly 57 cents over the last 30 days, Save Jerseyans, and dropped below $4 for the first time since the early days of the Iranian conflict.

The average gallon of gas dipped to $3.9580 on Tuesday; the cheapest gas was nearly $3.90 flat in Hunterdon County, while Cape May residents and tourists paid the most at $4.19 per gallon.

New Jersey’s all-time record was set four years ago in June 2022 when the state’s many motorists were paying $5.06 per gallon on average.