Average N.J. gas price dips below $4 per gallon

June 23, 2026 Matt Rooney Uncategorized 0

TRENTON, N.J. – A gallon of Garden State regular unleaded gasoline is down nearly 57 cents over the last 30 days, Save Jerseyans, and dropped below $4 for the first time since the early days of the Iranian conflict.

The average gallon of gas dipped to $3.9580 on Tuesday; the cheapest gas was nearly $3.90 flat in Hunterdon County, while Cape May residents and tourists paid the most at $4.19 per gallon.

New Jersey’s all-time record was set four years ago in June 2022 when the state’s many motorists were paying $5.06 per gallon on average.

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Matt Rooney
About Matt Rooney 9289 Articles
MATT ROONEY is SaveJersey.com's founder and editor-in-chief, a practicing New Jersey attorney, and the host of 'The Matt Rooney Show' on 1210 WPHT every Saturday evening from 7-9 PM EST