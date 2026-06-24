Biden judge dismisses Trump Administration suit challenging four N.J. sanctuary cities

June 24, 2026 The Staff Uncategorized 0

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey Judge Evelyn Padin (a Biden appointee and former social worker) has dismissed a Trump Administration lawsuit against four New Jersey sanctuary cities.

The U.S Department of Justice argued that Newark, Paterson, Hoboken and Jersey City were unlawfully interfering with federal immigration operations.

In her decision, Padin argued that the municipalities’ respective policies were designed to avoid spending local resources on federal enforcement which, she reasoned, does not violate the Supremacy Clause.

“The Federal Government’s case has a fundamental flaw—it treats the Challenged Policies as though they operate in isolation. They do not,” Padin wrote.

The Trump Administration has not yet announced whether it intends to appeal the decision.

Developing…


facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
The Staff
About The Staff 3133 Articles
SaveJersey.com's Network of Contributors keeps you up-to-date on everything worth knowing in the Garden State. You're welcome!