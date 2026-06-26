Gottheimer joins Democrat House coalition pledging to reject Socialism in their party

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A group of Democrat congressmen is declaring that they’re opposed to socialism, including one from New Jersey.

Josh Gottheimer (D, NJ-05) is a signatory to “Promise to America,” a set of more traditional Democrat promises splayed on a website that is co-endorsed by about a dozen members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The website prompts visitors to sign a petition to commit to “bringing common sense back to the Democratic Party.”

“We are capitalist, not socialist,” the website explains. “We believe in a growing, fair, and competitive economy that rewards hard work, innovation, entrepreneurship, and ownership. Full-time work should make it possible to own a home, raise a family, afford healthcare, and retire with dignity. Economic, permitting, and tax policy should expand opportunity and lower costs for workers, families, entrepreneurs, and those striving to join the middle class, not disproportionately favor those already at the top.”

Gottheimer, a Jewish American, is the only member from the Garden State.

The site’s launch comes in the wake of a string of Mamdani-backed Socialist victories in New York’s Democrat congressional primaries accompanied by a rise in far-Left candidates cropping up across the country.

While few Democrats are willing to say so in public, party leaders fet privately that their party’s hard Left turn could threaten gains in the upcoming midterm elections.