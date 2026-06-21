Hunterdon County Tavern Played Key Role in New Jersey’s Revolutionary War Story

ANNANDALE, N.J. — Long before it evolved into a local historic landmark, Jones Tavern in Annandale, New Jersey (part of modern day Clinton Township) served as a center of Patriot activity during the American Revolution, playing a role in both local militia operations and the events leading up to General George Washington’s legendary Delaware River crossing.

Built around 1760, the tavern was owned by Thomas Jones, a captain in the Second Battalion of the Hunterdon County Militia. During the early days of the Revolution, the establishment functioned as a gathering place for local Patriots and a meeting point for militia activities in the region.

Its prominence made it an obvious target for Loyalist forces.

On the night of June 24, 1776, approximately twenty-five Loyalists raided the tavern in an effort to disrupt Patriot operations. Among the raiders was John Vought, a Loyalist whose participation in the attack has been documented in historical accounts. The incident occurred just days before the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence (and after the arrest of Royal Governor Franklin), reflecting the deep political divisions that existed within New Jersey communities during the war.

Although the raid temporarily disrupted activities, Jones and other Patriot leaders remained active in the revolutionary effort.

Six months later, according to some accounts, Captain Jones joined efforts to collect and conceal boats along the Delaware River as British forces advanced through New Jersey. The boats would ultimately be used by General Washington’s army during the famous crossing of the Delaware on Christmas night in 1776, a turning point in the Revolutionary War.

Among the other Hunterdon County militia officers involved were Captain Daniel Bray and Captain Jacob Gearhart. Bray’s company played a leading role in gathering the vessels needed for the crossing, helping ensure Washington’s army could make its surprise attack against Hessian forces in Trenton.

Today, the story of Jones Tavern functions as a reminder that Hunterdon County was not a bystander during the Revolution. Local militia officers, tavern owners, and ordinary residents found themselves directly involved in some of the war’s most significant events, from confronting Loyalist opposition to supporting Washington’s daring campaign that helped revive the Patriot cause.