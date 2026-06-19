Illegal Alien Charged After Allegedly Injuring ICE Agent with Van in Stafford Township

STAFFORD TWP., N.J. – An illegal alien living in Ocean County is facing federal charges after authorities say he used his van to strike and injure an ICE agent while attempting to flee a federal immigration enforcement operation.

Eduardo Cruz Garcia, 39, of Barnegat Township, has been charged by federal complaint with assaulting a federal officer and inflicting bodily injury, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey. Following his initial appearance in federal court in Trenton, a magistrate judge ordered him detained.

Federal authorities allege the incident occurred on June 15th as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were conducting an investigation. According to court documents, multiple agents wearing clearly marked “ICE Police” vests surrounded a white van driven by Cruz Garcia and attempted to speak with him and a passenger.

Rather than comply with agents’ instructions, prosecutors allege Cruz Garcia refused to cooperate and then accelerated the vehicle in an effort to escape.

According to the complaint, an ICE agent standing alongside the van was struck and pinned between the vehicle and an ICE law enforcement vehicle. The agent was knocked to the ground and suffered injuries to his thigh and shin that required hospital treatment.

Authorities further allege that Cruz Garcia continued fleeing the scene, striking another ICE vehicle before escaping.

U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer condemned the alleged attack, emphasizing that federal law enforcement officers must be able to perform their duties without fear of violence.

“As alleged, the defendant weaponized his vehicle and conducted an egregious assault on a federal law enforcement officer during the course of his official duties,” Frazer said. “The job is hard enough. Law enforcement must be able to carry out their duties without fear of obstruction or even worse, assault.”

FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy described assaults on federal officers as serious violent crimes and pledged continued cooperation among law enforcement agencies to hold any offending parties responsible.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark Acting Field Office Director Arthur J. Wilson Jr. said the charges should send a clear message that attacks on immigration officers will not be tolerated.

“Let these charges against Cruz Garcia be a staunch reminder that assaulting and obstructing ICE law enforcement, as alleged here, is a serious crime and a felony,” Wilson said. “Violence against our federal law enforcement officers as ICE carries out our daily mission in accordance with U.S. immigration law will not be tolerated.”

The case comes amid heightened tensions surrounding immigration enforcement operations nationwide, with federal officials warning that assaults on law enforcement officers have increased as ICE steps up efforts to enforce federal immigration laws.

Cruz Garcia faces up to two decades in a federal prison and a hefty fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty.

The investigation was led by the FBI with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Stafford Township Police Department.