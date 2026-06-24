N.J. ‘Fair Price’ Bill May Kill Grocery Store Loyalty Discounts

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey lawmakers are advancing legislation intended to stop retailers from using consumer data to charge different customers different prices, but critics warn the proposal could create uncertainty for the grocery loyalty programs and personalized discounts that millions of shoppers use to save money.

The legislation, known as the “Fair Price Protection Act,” would prohibit grocery retailers and third-party delivery companies from using personal information gathered through electronic surveillance technologies to establish individualized prices for consumers.

Supporters describe the practice as “surveillance pricing,” arguing that companies should not use purchasing habits, location information, or other consumer data to determine what shoppers pay for groceries. Democratic sponsors say the bill is designed to promote transparency and ensure that customers pay the same price for the same products.

The proposal, however, has generated concern that lawmakers may be attempting to regulate pricing practices that many consumers currently view as beneficial.

Modern grocery loyalty programs routinely rely on customer purchase histories, app usage, and shopping behavior to generate personalized coupons, digital discounts, and targeted promotions. While the legislation specifically permits loyalty programs, opponents argue the distinction between prohibited “surveillance pricing” and acceptable personalized discounts may prove difficult to enforce.

The bill allows discounts offered to broad groups such as seniors, veterans, students, and teachers. It also permits discounts through loyalty programs if customers voluntarily enroll and the benefits are applied uniformly.

Even so, retailers and business organizations in states considering similar legislation have warned that restrictions on data-driven pricing could discourage companies from offering individualized coupons, app-based promotions, and other discounts that shoppers increasingly expect.

Consumer privacy advocates reject those concerns, arguing that the legislation targets hidden pricing practices rather than traditional rewards programs. They contend that retailers should not use extensive personal information to determine how much an individual customer is willing to pay.

But critics say the legislation reflects a growing tendency by state lawmakers to regulate complex retail practices before clear evidence of widespread consumer harm has emerged. They argue that grocery shoppers are primarily concerned with lowering costs at a time when food prices remain elevated.

For many consumers, loyalty programs have become an essential tool for managing household budgets. Grocery chains increasingly advertise prices that are available only through store apps, membership programs, or digital accounts.

As a result, even the perception that Trenton could complicate or discourage those discounts may generate opposition from shoppers who depend upon them.

The legislation recently advanced through the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee and remains under consideration in the Legislature. If enacted, regulators would ultimately determine how the law is interpreted and enforced.

For New Jersey consumers already facing high grocery costs, critics say the state should proceed cautiously before adopting regulations that could unintentionally reduce access to discounts many families now rely upon.