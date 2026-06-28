NEW PODCAST EPISODE: When In The Course of Green Events…

By The Staff

Did you miss this week’s THE MATT ROONEY SHOW on 1210 WPHT?

Here’s what happened:

Matt and Producer Dan prepare to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, and Matt takes issue with Dan’s alleged lack of gratitude for a pretty big favor. PA State Senator Kim Ward joins the program to explain how New Jersey’s far-Left energy policies are making Pennsylvania residents’ lives more expensive, too. On the other side of the Delaware River, Jersey First’s Rosemary Becchi previews a disastrous new “climate superfund” bill. Also: Matt reacts to New York’s ominous primary results.

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