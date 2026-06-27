Sherrill wouldn’t sponsor a Great American Fair booth for N.J., so Van Drew and Cape May County stepped up

By Matt Rooney

Here’s your feel good story for the weekend, Save Jerseyans!

Democrat enthusiasm for our country is at an all-time low as America’s 250th birthday approaches, and if you want a clear non-polling illustration, consider how multiple states with Democrat governors refused to participate in the Great American Fair currently underway on the National Mall.

Each state, territory, and D.C. were supposed to have their own manned exhibit-style booth highlighting the beauty and diversity of our great nation, but some blue and purple state governors (like Mikie Sherrill and PA’s Josh Shapiro) declined to engage what should’ve been an opportunity to set partisanship aside.

So Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) and his home county of Cape May decided to step up.

My friend and law partner – Mike Donohue, chairman of the Cape GOP – is among the gaggle of volunteers manning our New Jersey exhibition, located mere footsteps from the U.S. Capitol. You need to check out his video of our state’s incredible Jersey Shore-themed booth:

Says it all, doesn’t it?

Once again, the Sherrill Administration is obsessed with base Democrat politics (and her shadow campaign for vice president in 2028?), leaving the Garden State’s local leaders to step up and represent for our home.

We need more of this spirit in the weeks and months to come. Bravo, Congressman Van Drew and Cape May!

P.S. Chairman Donohue will be discuss Cape May’s efforts on Fox News this Sunday: