Sherrill’s first budget is turning into another broken promise

By Matt Rooney

I don’t know what you were expecting, Save Jerseyans, but hopefully you didn’t make the mistake of taking her seriously.

“[I]n the final working days of the last Administration, New Jerseyans were stuck with nearly 3 billion dollars in extra spending – 2.5 billion in corporate tax breaks and 240 million in giveaways,” Governor Mikie Sherrill lamented in her inaugural March 2026 budget address. “That can’t happen. We can’t afford that process anymore. It’s not accountable; it’s not efficient; it’s not what the people of New Jersey deserve.”

Well, she won by 14 points, so maybe she’s right about the “deserve” part. As for the rest of it…

Three months later? We’ve learned that Sherrill and the Democrat legislature are about to adopt a budget that’s $2 billion BIGGER than Murphy’s last budget (up to $60.7 billion from $58.8 billion for FY 2026), spends millions on illegal aliens goodies (including free deportation attorneys), and SIGNIFICANT property tax relief cuts for the middle class. For example, it’s being reported that the new income cap for the Stay NJ program is $200,000, a huge cut from $500,000. You’re not “wealthy” if you earn $200,000 in most New Jersey communities by almost any metric.

And yes, apparently some “Christmas Tree” items (pork spending) is being restored, but naturally we don’t have the details and probably won’t until mere hours before next week’s vote before the July 1st deadline.

No one’s electric bill has been “frozen” as promised. Most are still rising.

Most of the Sherrill Administration’s energy has been directed to suing the Trump Administration; the state is now embroiled in at least half of a dozen separate cases and counting.

What did Mikie Sherrill run on last year which she’s actually delivered?