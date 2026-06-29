Van Drew does push-ups, touts youth fitness with RFK Jr. and WWE stars in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited Atlantic City on Monday to officially launch the return of the Presidential Fitness Test, joining Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ-02), local students, and WWE stars for a fitness event at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

More than 75 children participated in the event, completing exercises that will once again become part of the nationally recognized fitness program beginning this fall. The appearance also marked the debut of GetActive.gov/kids, a new federal initiative aimed at encouraging children and families to adopt healthier lifestyles.

The effort is part of President Donald Trump’s Make America Healthy Again agenda, which emphasizes improving nutrition, increasing physical activity, and addressing chronic disease among children.

Kennedy, who leads the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said reviving the Presidential Fitness Test builds on the vision first championed by his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, who promoted physical fitness as a national priority more than six decades ago. He argued that today’s youth face growing health challenges that require renewed attention from families, schools, and communities.

Federal health officials cited rising childhood obesity rates and declining physical fitness as major concerns, noting that nearly one in five American children is overweight or obese. The department also pointed to data showing that 77 percent of young Americans are currently ineligible for military service, with poor health and physical fitness among the leading factors.

The Department of Health and Human Services said the restored Presidential Fitness Test will feature updated, age-appropriate standards that measure strength, endurance, speed, and agility, while emphasizing individual improvement over competition alone.

This summer, HHS is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, WWE, and community organizations nationwide to help students prepare before schools begin administering the test this fall.

Van Drew said restoring the fitness program will encourage students to make physical activity a regular part of their lives while helping build a healthier next generation.

The Atlantic City event also featured WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who recently became vice chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. WWE personalities Byron Saxton, Cody Rhodes, and Charlotte Flair joined Kennedy and Van Drew in leading students through the fitness demonstrations.