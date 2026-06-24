VIDEO: Amid NY primaries fallout, Booker embraces socialists as part of Democrat “big tent party”

By Matt Rooney

It was a relatively short decade ago when Cory Booker called on the Obama campaign to “stop attacking private equity.”

Now he’s running for president (again), Save Jerseyans, and with socialism and anti-Semitism on the rise in the Democrat Party, New Jersey’s senior senator is striking a very different tone which was evident during a Tuesday evening appearance on CNN.

“One of things that makes the Democratic party great is it’s a big tent party, we need to stay that way,” Booker told the host, reacting to colleague John Fetterman’s comments on the New York Primary Night results that saw socialists winning key intra-party congressional races.

Here’s the clip: