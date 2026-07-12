NEW PODCAST EPISODE: Founding Flubs, Flash Floods & Frisky Bugs

July 12, 2026 The Staff Uncategorized 0

By The Staff

Did you miss this week’s Matt Rooney Show on 1210 WPHT?

Here’s what happened:

Matt and Producer Dan break down Graham Platner’s weepy exit from the Maine U.S. Senate race, Andy Kim’s embarrassing mix-up of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, and Mikie Sherrill’s conspicuous absence as historic flooding slammed New Jersey. Plus, an unexpected (and possibly unwanted) lesson on the world’s most promiscuous bugs reminds us that nature is almost as strange as our politics.

Listen below:

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