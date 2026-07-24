‘BORED IN THE USA’: Trump roasts Springsteen, Christie at WHCA Dinner

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump roasted media, entertainment, and political figures alike at Friday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and two famous New Jerseyans were not left out.
“What about Bruce Springsteen? What the hell happens to that guy? He looks like hell,” mused Trump, referring to Springsteen’s hyper-political ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ tour. “I’m sure he does not like the way I look. I don’t look so bad. The tour has been renamed: Bored in the USA.”
Trump also gave some advice to Christie who got left hanging by the Boss when Springsteen ignored a Christie high-five attempt at a recent concert.
Here’s the full clip:
Trump: What about Bruce Springsteen? What the hell happens to that guy? He looks like hell. I’m sure he does not like the way I look. I don’t look so bad. The tour has been renamed: Bored in the USA. pic.twitter.com/wcHX1Zo59Q
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2026
TRUMP: "I can exclusively reveal to you that for (our next UFC fight) we'll have Chris Christie fighting, I could say the governor of Chicago, but i'll instead say Jerry Nadler, and they're fighting for a big piece of cheesecake.
Who the hell wrote that line?
But it is true." pic.twitter.com/qqUtOWzBrE
— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 25, 2026