‘BORED IN THE USA’: Trump roasts Springsteen, Christie at WHCA Dinner

July 24, 2026 The Staff Uncategorized 0

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump roasted media, entertainment, and political figures alike at Friday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and two famous New Jerseyans were not left out.

“What about Bruce Springsteen? What the hell happens to that guy? He looks like hell,” mused Trump, referring to Springsteen’s hyper-political ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ tour. “I’m sure he does not like the way I look. I don’t look so bad. The tour has been renamed: Bored in the USA.”

Trump also gave some advice to Christie who got left hanging by the Boss when Springsteen ignored a Christie high-five attempt at a recent concert.

Here’s the full clip:

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