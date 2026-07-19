Canadian visa overstay accused of assaulting teen remains in ICE custody

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. – A Canadian woman accused of assaulting a teenage girl on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk over the Independence Day weekend remains in federal immigration custody after allegedly overstaying her U.S. visa, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In a statement posted to X last week, DHS identified the suspect as Kaitlyn Tracey, describing her as a “criminal illegal alien” from Canada. The agency said Tracey faces charges of simple assault, neglect of a child, compounding a crime, and harassing communications stemming from the July 4 weekend incident.

According to DHS, Tracey allegedly struck a teenage girl who was wearing pro-Trump memorabilia while on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach.

The agency said the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department arrested Tracey and coordinated a controlled transfer into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. DHS said she will remain detained while her immigration case proceeds.

Federal officials also stated that Tracey entered the United States on April 14, 2024, with a visa that expired on September 6, 2024. DHS alleges she remained in the country unlawfully after failing to depart when her authorized stay ended.

The case has drawn national attention because of the alleged political nature of the confrontation and Tracey’s subsequent immigration status. Criminal charges against her remain pending in New Jersey.