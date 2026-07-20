Pino Rips FIFA Over Plan to Sell World Cup Turf, Calls on Pou to Speak Out

CLIFTON, N.J. — Republican congressional candidate Rosie Pino (R, NJ-09) is accusing FIFA of profiting from New Jersey taxpayers after the organization announced plans to sell authenticated pieces of the natural grass field used during the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium.

Pino, a four-term local elected official and the Republican nominee in New Jersey’s 9th Congressional District, argued that residents helped pay for the stadium’s World Cup upgrades and should not see those publicly funded improvements turned into commercial souvenirs.

“New Jersey taxpayers paid for this, not FIFA,” Pino said. “Treating our public investment like a private cash register is unacceptable. This turf belongs to the people of New Jersey, not a global organization looking to pad its pockets.”

The controversy centers on FIFA’s decision to market sections of the World Cup playing surface as collectible memorabilia following the tournament. The sale has drawn criticism from some New Jersey Republicans, who argue the state contributed millions of dollars toward preparing MetLife Stadium to host World Cup matches, including installing the temporary natural grass field required for the event.

Pino also took aim at Democratic Rep. Nellie Pou, the incumbent in this year’s 9th Congressional District contest, accusing her of failing to defend taxpayers in the district she represents.

“Nellie’s silence and lack of leadership is deafening,” Pino said. “It is time she demands that Governor Sherrill intervene to stop this exploitation, but that would involve Nellie standing up to her own party — something she has never done. If Pou won’t stand up to protect the taxpayers she represents, she shouldn’t be in office.”

The dispute comes after New Jersey committed significant public resources to hosting World Cup events at MetLife Stadium, which staged the tournament’s championship match. Supporters of the investment have argued the event generated tourism, business activity, and international exposure for the region. Critics, however, have questioned whether taxpayers are receiving an appropriate return after helping finance infrastructure and stadium-related preparations.

Pino said FIFA’s decision to monetize pieces of the field only reinforces those concerns, arguing that any financial benefit tied to taxpayer-funded improvements should accrue to the public rather than an international sports organization. Her campaign is urging state officials to challenge the sale and seek greater accountability over how World Cup-related assets are handled.

President Trump carried NJ-09 by a single point in 2024, and Pou won her first full term in Congress that same year by only 5-points.