AFTERMATH: Did Democrats steal LD2, LD8 and LD25 Assembly seats with illegal voters?

By Matt Rooney

The same people who spent years sneering at election integrity concerns have a credibility problem.

A big one, Save Jerseyans.

New Jersey has now admitted that a software failure at the Motor Vehicle Commission automatically registered at least 6,600 people who explicitly said they were not U.S. citizens to vote between June 2023 and June 2024. State officials also acknowledge that hundreds of those improperly registered individuals ultimately cast ballots. As I’ve said, this is fraud by design. New Jersey implemented automatic MVC voter registration in 2018 and then gave illegals driver’s licenses one year later.

Think about that.

Not hackers.

Not foreign interference.

Not a clerical mistake affecting a handful of applications.

The State of New Jersey itself registered thousands of ineligible voters through its own “motor voter” system—even after those applicants answered “no” when asked if they were U.S. citizens.

And now we’re all supposed to move along because Trenton says everything turned out fine.

No.

If government wants the public’s trust, it has to earn it.

Start with Legislative District 8.

Republican Assemblyman Brandon Umba lost his seat in 2023 by 54 votes.

Fifty-four.

That’s not a landslide. That’s a rounding error.

Then came Legislative District 2. Republican Assemblywoman Claire Swift lost reelection in 2025 by 874 votes, handing Democrats another Assembly seat. In that same cycle, LD25’s GOP incumbent Christian Barranco fell short be less than 1,000 votes.

Those are exactly the kinds of races where every single ballot matters.

Governor Mikie Sherrill’s administration says fewer than 400 improperly registered non-citizens voted. Her formulation ignores the breadth of the problem. For example, back in May 2026, four NON-CITIZEN individuals were charged for voting in elections BEFORE the MVC’s “glitch” allegedly started in June 2023. One of the charged individuals reportedly voted in Atlantic County, most of which is in Claire Swift’s LD2. So one of the first things we need to answer is:

Where?

Also… specifically, which counties?

Which legislative districts?

Which elections?

How many ballots were cast in each contest?

Those aren’t conspiracy theories. Those are the obvious questions any competent investigator—or honest journalist—should be asking. We now have a ton of verified evidence. We need all of it.

Sherrill isn’t devoted to accountability.

She’s engaged in damage control.

The consequences extend far beyond the 400 ballots officials have identified. Every close election conducted during that period now carries an asterisk unless the state can demonstrate exactly where those votes were cast and why voters should remain confident in the certified results.

The burden isn’t on skeptical citizens to prove an election was affected.

The burden is on the government that broke the system to prove it wasn’t.

Until Trenton releases a full accounting of every improperly cast ballot—including the elections in which those ballots were counted—races like Brandon Umba’s 54-vote loss and Claire Swift’s 874-vote defeat will continue to invite legitimate scrutiny.

New Jersey’s own government has admitted it can’t guarantee they weren’t affected.

When government creates doubt, government has a duty to remove it.

The time for “trust us” is over. The people need to demand a forensic audit of ALL of these districts’ suddenly suspect results.