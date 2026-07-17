DHS Puts New Jersey on Notice After Identifying More Than 35k Non-Citizens on Voter Rolls

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Trump administration wants answers in short order from New Jersey’s election officials.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security gave New Jersey and three other states just two weeks to explain how they intend to address what the agency says are more than 256,000 potential non-citizens identified on their voter rolls through a preliminary review of state registration records against federal immigration databases.

According to DHS, New Jersey accounted for 35,152 of those potential matches. California led the list with 190,832, followed by Nevada with 15,903 and Pennsylvania with 14,576.

In letters to each state’s chief election official, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin requested a response within 14 days detailing whether the states will cooperate with the federal government to verify the registrations and remove any ineligible voters if warranted.

The department stressed that the figures represent potential matches, not confirmed cases of unlawful registration or voting. DHS says additional review is required before any final determinations are made.

Even so, the announcement is likely to fuel renewed scrutiny of New Jersey’s election system, where Republicans have spent years warning that voter rolls are not being adequately maintained. Earlier this month, the New Jersey Republican Party’s Election Integrity Task Force announced it had uncovered hundreds of non-citizens registered to vote through county public records requests and documented multiple instances of non-citizens casting ballots, allegations that remain the subject of ongoing review by election officials.

The voter roll initiative is part of a broader Trump administration effort to tighten election security. DHS also announced that certain Federal Emergency Management Agency grant recipients will be expected to comply with new election integrity conditions. At the same time, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been directed to pursue enforcement actions against non-citizens who illegally vote, including removal proceedings where authorized by law.

Not everyone is accepting DHS’s findings. Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar disputed the preliminary figures, saying his office has not been provided evidence supporting the alleged matches and arguing that existing safeguards already prevent non-citizens from voting. Critics have likewise called on DHS to publicly release more information about the methodology behind its review.

For New Jersey, however, the larger political question may prove unavoidable. If DHS’s preliminary findings are confirmed, they would reinforce long-standing concerns that the state’s voter registration system needs stronger safeguards. If the federal review ultimately identifies false positives, state officials will have an opportunity to demonstrate that their existing procedures worked as intended.

Either way, the burden is now on New Jersey’s election officials to respond.