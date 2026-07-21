DOJ formally launches probe into New Jersey’s noncitizen voter registrations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has formally launched a probe into Governor Mikie Sherrill’s bombshell admission of 6,600 illegal aliens on the state’s voter rolls.

“Earlier today you represented that approximately 6,600 people who self-identified as noncitizens between June 2023 and June 2024 were nevertheless registered to vote in New Jersey. Indeed, approximately 400 of those individuals voted,” Harmeet K. Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division wrote to Governor Sherrill on Tuesday eveninf.

“Ensuring that U.S. citizens’ votes are not illegally diluted by noncitizens’ votes is of paramount importance,” the Assistant AG continued.

Dhillon instructed Sherrill to preserve applicable records and demanded the production of “(1) for the 6,600 individuals identified—their full names, dates of birth, nationalities, residential addresses, and registration dates and locations; (2) for the 400 individuals who voted—when and where they voted and, if by mail, the certification and signature required under New Jersey law.”