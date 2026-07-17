Fantasia, Kanitra Help Draw 200+ to Union GOP Gala as 2029 Governor Buzz Begins

GARWOOD, N.J. — Two Republican lawmakers increasingly mentioned as potential contenders for New Jersey’s 2029 gubernatorial nomination shared the stage Thursday night before a crowd of more than 200 supporters at the Union County Republican Committee’s annual gala.

Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia (R-24) and Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (R-10) addressed attendees at the event, which was hosted by Union County GOP Chairman Carlos Santos. Santos has earned recognition within Republican circles for rebuilding the county organization through aggressive recruitment efforts in traditionally Democratic and non-traditional Republican communities.

SaveJersey.com founder and editor Matt Rooney served as the evening’s emcee.

The program also featured remarks from Moms for Liberty New Jersey leader Alexandra Bougher, New Jersey Republican State Committee Chairwoman Christine Giordano Hanlon, and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Justin Murphy among other speakers.

While no formal discussion of the 2029 gubernatorial race took place, the appearance of both Fantasia and Kanitra at one of the state’s larger Republican gatherings fueled continued speculation about the party’s next generation of statewide leadership following the 2025 election cycle.

Notably absent from the event was State Sen. Jon Bramnick, whose 21st Legislative District includes Garwood. Bramnick, an anti-Trump Republican who recently co-sponsored legislation to mandate that ICE officers remove masks during field work, recently debated Rooney at Rider University over competing visions for the future direction of the New Jersey Republican Party.

Thursday’s gala highlighted Union County Republicans’ efforts to expand the party’s footprint in an area long considered challenging political terrain ahead of next year’s critical Sherrill midterm cycle. Under Santos’ leadership, the organization has focused on outreach beyond the GOP’s traditional base, seeking to attract new voters from a broader range of communities.

With statewide Republicans hungry for principled leadership and already looking beyond the current election cycle, the strong turnout underscored growing grassroots interest in the party’s future—and the lawmakers who may shape it in the years ahead.