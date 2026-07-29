Fauci lawyer removed from Senate hearing has another infamous client

By Matt Rooney

There’s always a New Jersey angle, Save Jerseyans. I usually wish it was more flattering!

If you’ve been watching the Senate’s grilling of Anthony Fauci, then you know that Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) had Anthony Fauci’s lawyer removed from the chamber following multiple disruptions (and plenty of warnings).

“There’s a row behind you, sir. That’s where you were told to sit […] and now you’re disrupting the proceedings,” Senator Paul declared. “This is the way Anthony Fauci wants to be remembered: For a lawyer not listening to the rules. That’s the way you want to be remembered, and that’s what you’re going to do.”

“You are not recognized, sir,” he added. “Security, please remove him from the room.”

Senator Bernie Moreno (R-Oh.) later revealed the aforementioned Jersey dimension during his own questioning, all of which were met with Fauci invoking the 5th Amendment.

“Do you feel like you’re in deep s***?” Moreno asked Fauci, referring to his defense attorney David Schertler. “Let me tell you who David Schertler is for the audience, because, he was ejected by the chairman. He’s a high profile criminal attorney. He’s represented some really great people like Senator Bob Menendez […] And there’s an article here in the Washington Free Beacon that talks about why you would hire a guy like David Schertler. The comment is, ‘if you’re in deep s***, that’s who you call.'”

“Do you feel like you’re in deep s***?” Moreno added, to which Fauci answered by once again invoking his constitutional right not to answer: