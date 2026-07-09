Five “Freedom Fuel” Locations Are Now Open in South Jersey

MARLTON, N.J. – New Jersey motorists looking for relief at the pump now have five new options as the Freedom Fuel Network expands into the Garden State, promising gasoline prices well below the regional average.

The privately owned network, which has received public support from President Donald Trump and the White House, has grown to approximately 25 locations across the greater Philadelphia region and South Jersey. The company says its mission is to provide drivers with lower fuel prices amid elevated energy costs.

The five New Jersey locations are:

160 Route 73, Marlton

898 Route 73, West Berlin

6801 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township

6501 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township

1520 County Route 539, Little Egg Harbor Township

When the network debuted ahead of the Independence Day holiday, several participating stations sold regular gasoline for as little as $3.47 per gallon (a homage to the 47th president), roughly 30 to 40 cents below prevailing market prices. Although some locations have since raised prices, they continue to advertise fuel below many nearby competitors.

The rollout comes after gasoline prices climbed sharply earlier this year following geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East, prompting renewed attention on fuel affordability.

The White House has promoted the Freedom Fuel Network as an example of private businesses responding to calls for lower energy costs, while emphasizing that the stations are privately owned and operated rather than government-funded.

Cynics remain unconvinced the discounted prices can last. Some industry analysts have questioned whether stations can sustainably sell gasoline at such slim margins for an extended period, suggesting the low prices may be promotional in nature.

For New Jersey drivers, however, the immediate impact is straightforward: five new stations are offering motorists another opportunity to save money at the pump during the busy summer driving season.