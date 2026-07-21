JD Vance mocks Booker, Kim for SAVE Act opposition in wake of voter registration scandal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Vice President JD Vance is calling on New Jersey’s two U.S. senators to support the federal SAVE Act following the disclosure that thousands of non-citizens were mistakenly added to the state’s voter rolls because of a software error at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

In a post on X, Vance wrote: “If only there was a way to stop this type of ‘software error’ that allowed non citizens to vote in our elections.” He then challenged Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim to join Republicans in supporting the SAVE Act, legislation that would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

Vance’s comments came after the Sherrill administration acknowledged that approximately 6,600 people who indicated they were not U.S. citizens while applying for driver’s licenses or identification cards were nevertheless registered to vote between June 2023 and June 2024 because of a software malfunction.

State officials have said around 400 of those individuals ultimately cast ballots.

The controversy has intensified an already heated national debate over election security. President Donald Trump recently highlighted concerns about non-citizens appearing on voter rolls, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also sought information from New Jersey regarding voter registration records.

Supporters of the SAVE Act argue the legislation would create a uniform national safeguard against erroneous voter registrations.

Vance’s latest remarks place additional pressure on New Jersey’s Democratic senators as Republicans continue to make election integrity a central issue in Washington and across the states.